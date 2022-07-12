Excela Health medical and administrative staff leadership on Tuesday held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony to highlight the new outpatient care sites for Lung, Esophageal and Thoracic Disorders, and Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
As part of the continuing buildout of the Surgical Institute at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, the relocation took effect July 5.
Previously, the Center for Lung, Esophageal and Thoracic Disorders headed by thoracic surgeon Dr. Michael Szwerc was located at Mountain View Medical Park while the Center for Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders relocated from an office in downtown Latrobe.
Pulmonologists Dr. Sanjeev Jethmalani and Dr. Shika Gupta, and sleep disorder specialist Dr. Asad Khan are part of that team along with several advanced practice providers.
The event was attended by Excela Health medical and administrative staff leadership, including Excela Health Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Tiesi, who filled in for John Sphon, CEO of Excela Health, who was out of town and unable to attend.
“John (Sphon) certainly sends his regards and congratulations and appreciation to all those here (Tuesday) and those who in so many ways made this occasion possible,” Tiesi said. “In a time where issues of health care are far too often seen and portrayed in the business pages of our newspapers, as opposed to the science and medical pages, today reminds us of our commitment to maintaining the health and well being of every life we serve.
“As our physician leaders will convey to you, that commitment is evident. It is reflected in the advanced technology that we now bring to those who turn to us in times of great need. It is indicative of Excela’s unwavering desire to constantly evolve, improve and expand our capabilities. It is expert care here at Latrobe Hospital.”
The new offices for both practices are located on the ground floor at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and directly across the street from the entrance to the emergency department.
Speaking to a crowd of attendees in the lobby, Dr. Barbara Wong, chairman of the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation, recalled her first tour of the building as a young physician, making mental notes along the way.
“How was medicine being practiced here, why were things being done a certain way, and I learned a lot of things as a young physician,” she said. “Everything that was happening was to provide the very best care for the community.”
In an effort to continue to offer the best health care practices for area residents, Wong said it’s an honor to serve the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation.
“We will continue to share our stories,” she said, and “what we do, how we do it, and why we do it.”
She highlighted long-term benefactors who have understood the medical facility’s goals and helped the hospital thrive.
“And they supported us as we moved on to what we missed,” Wong said. “We need their support, as well as the support of many new donors to continue to serve this community. In life, in work, in medicine, family, and in the foundation, what we do matters, how we do it matters, why we do it matters. Now, and in the future, providing health care locally matters to this community.”
Dr. John Lee, medical director of the Excela Health Center for Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders, noted the past few years have been challenging for health care providers in the face of the pandemic.
“It really put breathing disorders front and center across the world, and right here in Westmoreland County,” he said. “This was done in a way that none of us could’ve imagined even a few years ago.”
He said the state-of-the-art facility will help physicians provide high-level care to patients, including those suffering from COPD, asthma, narcolepsy, sleep apnea, and others.
“It’s a place for education and support, where we can advance the public’s understanding of respiratory disorders, as well as improved access to health care for the community,” he said.
Lee highlighted physicians, support staff, and “some of the best office staff and nurses who I’ve had the privilege to work with.”
“Together, we really hope to continue the long tradition here of outstanding care and collaboration,” Lee said.
Szwerc, medical director of the Excela Health Center for Lung, Esophageal and Thoracic Disorders, lauded the continued investment in facilities with new technology and collaborative environments.
“We need better technology to be able to look at the lungs, and two months ago we got some of the most sophisticated technology to allow us to do that with the robotic Monarch Platform,” Szwerc said.
A first-of-its-kind robotic technology, Auris Health’s Monarch Platform aids Excela thoracic surgeons in viewing hard-to-reach areas of the lungs and obtaining a tissue sample for biopsy of lung nodules, thus leading to earlier and more accurate diagnosis of lung cancer, according to a press release issued early last month.
During the procedure, physicians can obtain samples of mucus or tissue, remove foreign bodies or other blockages, or provide treatment for lung problems. Patients may have benign nodules within the airways as a result of infection, inflammation and noncancerous tumors, or the nodules may be malignant.
While advances in technology have had a significant impact on lung cancer management, there remain barriers to diagnosis and treatment because of the difficulty of accessing certain regions of the lungs. The Monarch Platform reinvents the concept of a bronchoscope, leveraging the power of robotics and a novel telescoping design to reach deeper into the lung than conventional methods.
While the physician is controlling the robotic system, a 3-D map of the patient’s lung is shown on a computer screen. This allows the physician to see exactly where the tube is in the person’s lung and where it needs to go, and guides the physician to get to the nodule.
Out of the approximately 5,000 hospitals across the United States, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital is one of only 165 to utilize the platform, which was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Of the roughly 241,000 new lung cancer diagnoses yearly in the U.S., approximately 150,000 cases are fatal, Szwerc said.
“Because the Monarch Platform provides improved reach, vision and control for bronchoscopic procedures, it holds potential to help us to make a diagnosis earlier,” Szwerc said. “We are excited about the promise of this technology to offer a more hopeful future for our patients with lung cancer.”
Having performed over 15,000 low-dose CT scans in an effort to identify patients who are high risk for developing lung cancer, Szwerc said Monarch and the new outpatient care site will be valuable tools in identifying those patients who have early-stage lung cancer.
“Thank you for believing in us and for supporting our programs,” he said.
Free parking is available in the lots numbered 1 and 12 adjacent to the building which are marked for patient use.
Patients have been notified of the move and should keep any previously scheduled appointment unless contacted by the offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.