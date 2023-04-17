The idea of cold therapy has become prevalent in mainstream health and wellness as a way to promote recovery and mental toughness. Exposing your body to sub zero temperatures has shown to improve flexibility, blood circulation, and mood levels. Diamond Physical Therapy and Wellness has brought the only whole-body cryotherapy chamber to its Latrobe office.
Methods of cryotherapy date back to the World War II era when liquid nitrogen became commercially available. Cryo was first used to help repair skin ailments by freezing the dead and unwanted tissue. In the 1970s, a Japanese doctor named Toshima Yamaguchi discovered that cryotherapy is an effective method to treat those with arthritis. Cryotherapy has shown to be a safer and more effective treatment for those dealing with neurological issues and chronic pain compared to ice. The National Library of Medicine put out a study that shows cryotherapy helps improve cognitive function for those who have onset Alzheimer’s and dementia.
