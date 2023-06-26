June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day, making it an ideal time to put the condition in the spotlight. According to the American Psychiatric Association, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects around 3.5% of the adult population yearly. They estimate that 1 in every 11 people will be diagnosed with it during their lifetime, with veterans suffering from PTSD at a much higher rate. There are various ways to cope with the condition, and one organization is helping do just that by pairing veterans with PTSD with service dogs, having given hundreds of trained dogs to veterans to date.

“Veterans tend to suffer from PTSD at a significantly higher rate than the general population,” says Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. “This reminds us that freedom isn’t free. Many military members develop PTSD while on deployment and the effects come home with them. We are doing everything we can to help them through our many support programs. These veterans come home to a new war, this time the war is with PTSD.”

