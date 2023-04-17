April is Autism Awareness Month and the first anniversary of the autism pilot program by Paws of War. A year ago this month, they paired a child with a service dog, and they are pleased to say that it’s been a successful program so far. When 11-year-old Cale’s dad was deployed with the U.S. Marines, it created a lot of anxiety and stress in his son, who has autism. Paws of War stepped in and provided the child with a service dog named Lexi, and it’s made a world of difference.

“This is the first time we have placed a dog with someone who has autism, so we are excited that we can help in this situation. This is a dedicated military family to whom we are thrilled to give back,” explains Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. “Unfortunately, not every child with autism will benefit from a service animal, but in Cale’s case, it’s ideal. It’ll help him navigate anxiety and sleep issues, and Lexi will play many roles in his life as a service animal and therapy animal. It’ll give Cale the ability to give back. We know the dog is perfect for Cale, and he will work with Lexi regularly with a trainer to accomplish everything he wants.”

About Paws of War

Paws of War is a nonprofit 501©(3) charitable organization that assists military members and their pets, rescues and trains dogs to be service dogs and provides companion animals to veterans. To learn more about Paws of War and the programs provided or donate, visit its site at pawsofwar.org.

(0) comments

