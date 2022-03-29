It is no secret that heart valve surgery of is extraordinarily challenging. However, thanks to a recent $231,000 gift from the Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation, they just got a little bit easier for the cardiothoracic surgeons at Excela Health and their patients.
With this recent gift from the Foundation, Excela was able to acquire the Clarity Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator (CUSA) by Integra. This device is used mainly to help mitigate the risk of complications during surgery, such as strokes caused by excessive calcification. With the use of this during valve surgeries, patients who before would have been determined to be inoperable because of their risk of calcification-related stroke may now have the chance to undergo surgery with much less risk. The CUSA device is essentially used to help keep the operation area clear of debris which can trigger strokes by using ultrasonic waves to bring all the desired tissue together, then using a saline solution to wash out the rest of the area.
According to a press release, Denise Addis, vice president of cardiovascular services at Excela Health, noted how important this new technology will be for the network. “The addition of this technology is another reflection of the evolution and sophistication of our cardiovascular surgery program and our ability to care for the most complex patients on a local basis,” Addis said.
As for how effective the CUSA device can be in preventing stroke, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Excela, Hiroyuki Tsukui, M.D., noted the impressive results from a recent study on the CUSA device. “The research study indicated that in instances where CUSA was employed, there was ZERO rate of stroke or death...verses a 10 percent rate of death and 7 percent rate of stroke where CUSA was not used,” Tsukui stated.
Excela Health’s Chief Executive Officer John Sphon expressed his gratitude for the gift allowing the implementation of this new technology saying, “the community’s support through donations to our Foundations help to make these improvements to care possible...we are grateful to have earned the community’s trust and confidence in our ability to ability to meet their health needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.