Myths and facts about immunizations

Vaccine skepticism has existed for as long as vaccines have been available. However, many people might not have realized the scope of that skepticism until the last two years, when the world confronted a global pandemic. Though vaccinations against COVID-19 were available less than a year after the World Health Organization first declared a pandemic in March 2020, millions of people refused to be immunized. The lukewarm reaction to the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines is a reflection of the skepticism many people still have about vaccines. Debunking some common myths about immunizations may help people rest easier as millions wonder if getting vaccinated is their best move.

Myth: Vaccines are not safe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.