Myths and facts about immunizations

Vaccine skepticism has existed for as long as vaccines have been available. However, many people might not have realized the scope of that skepticism until the last two years, when the world confronted a global pandemic. Though vaccinations against COVID-19 were available less than a year after the World Health Organization first declared a pandemic in March 2020, millions of people refused to be immunized. The lukewarm reaction to the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines is a reflection of the skepticism many people still have about vaccines. Debunking some common myths about immunizations may help people rest easier as millions wonder if getting vaccinated is their best move.
Myth: Vaccines are not safe.
Facts: The WHO notes that the licensing of a vaccine requires exhaustive evaluation and testing. That evaluation and testing is conducted to determine not just the efficacy of a vaccine, but also the safety of it. Any side effects that appear during the prequalification and licensing phase of vaccine development are thoroughly investigated.
Myth: It is better to be immunized through disease than vaccines.
Facts: This was a popular outlook among people who did not choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but the facts do not support it. The WHO notes that the immune response to vaccines is similar to the one produced by natural infection. In addition, WHO warns that the price paid for immunity through natural infection can be significant. Mental retardation, birth defects from congenital rubella infection, liver cancer from the hepatitis B virus, or death from measles are some noted potential consequences of natural infection.
Myth: Vaccines cause autism.
Facts: Autism Speaks, an organization devoted to supporting and advocating for individuals with autism and their families, notes that extensive research has been conducted over several decades and concluded that there is no link between childhood vaccinations and autism. In fact, the WHO notes that the author of a 1998 study that raised concerns about a possible link between the MMR vaccine and autism was found guilty of serious professional misconduct by the General Medical Council in 2010 and has since been barred from practicing medicine in the United Kingdom.
Myth: Vaccines contain mercury, which is dangerous.
Facts: The WHO reports that very few vaccines contain thiomersal, an organic, ethylmercury-containing compound. Vaccines that contain thiomersal have only a small amount of it, and the WHO notes that no evidence exists to suggest that the amount of thiomersal found in vaccines poses a health risk.
Myth: Vaccine-preventable childhood illnesses are a fact of life.
Facts: Vaccine-preventable diseases are preventable. Such diseases can lead to serious complications in children and adults who are not vaccinated. Complications can include pneumonia, encephalitis, blindness, diarrhea, ear infections, congenital rubella syndrome, and even death.
