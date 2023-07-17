The birth of a baby brings joy to the parents who have eagerly awaited the arrival. That birth is also anticipated by people who likely will never meet the family but who will benefit from their decision to participate in a unique donation opportunity. Starting in July, new mothers at the Family Additions Maternity Center at Westmoreland Hospital, part of Independence Health System, will be able to make an impact on patients all over the nation through the hospital’s new partnership with TriForLife Birth Tissue Recovery Group, which facilitates placenta donations. Birth tissue donation is a type of living donation and does not impact the health of the mother or the newborn and is recognized as the single largest driver of the overall growth in living tissue donations by the American Association of Tissue Banks.

The program gives expectant mothers the option of donating their placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic membranes once collected as part of both caesarian section and vaginal delivery. Details about the opportunity and its benefit to others will be shared with pregnant women during prenatal visits with their Independence Health System obstetrician. Women who decide to participate will sign a pre-consent form which will be validated at the time of baby’s delivery. The program is optional and at no cost to the woman.

