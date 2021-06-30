Officials at Conemaugh Health System remind patients and visitors that masking is still required in healthcare settings regardless of vaccination status, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), despite the lifting of Pennsylvania’s statewide mask mandate.
Health system officials noted that “healthcare settings require extra precautions to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and guests. A healthcare setting is defined as any place where healthcare is delivered and includes, but is not limited to acute care facilities, long term care facilities, inpatient rehab facilities, home healthcare, outpatient facilities, and physician offices.”
“As COVID-19 cases continue to drop within our region, we are delighted to see our community safely returning to pre-pandemic routines and social gatherings, and we are grateful to the scientists and researchers who made this progress possible,” said Elizabeth Dunmore, MD, chief medical officer, Conemaugh Health System. “While we celebrate these major improvements, we know that the virus is still present and circulating within our community. We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated. We must stay vigilant to defeat this virus.”
