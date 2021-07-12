Conemaugh Health System, in collaboration with the 1889 Foundation and Lee Initiatives, will host the “Playing it Safe” Laurel Highlands Coaches Clinic 2021 from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, at the downtown Johnstown Holiday Inn, 250 Market St.
The free clinic is open to coaches, assistant coaches, athletic trainers, school nurses, officials and volunteers. The program will begin with registration and a complimentary breakfast served at 7:30 a.m., followed by presentations on nutrition, strength and conditioning, concussion prevention and management, injury management, infection prevention, safety laws and regulations, and more.
There will be a separate breakout session for athletic trainers led by Dr. Joseph Pietropaoli. This session is limited to 15 registration spots. Dr. Pietropaoli is a board certified emergency medicine physician as well as a fellowship trained sports medicine physician.
The clinic is limited to the first 150 registrants. Seating is limited and early registration is encouraged. Attendees are able to park for free in the hotel parking garage. Participants can register online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LTQK37C, by calling Debbie Costlow at 814-532-0100 or by emailing Tom Causer at tcauser@conemaugh.org.
