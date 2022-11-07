Indiana County and the surrounding regions are critically underserved for health care, and particularly more so for mental health care.

Since 2020, the needs have skyrocketed while the provider community is suffering the worst personnel crisis in its history. Training new health care professionals to recognize mental health concerns early and address them while the most costly and catastrophic results can be prevented is foundational to the entire project.

