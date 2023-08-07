Independence Health System is pleased to welcome Abigail Casey, DO, to Frick Family Medicine as an attending physician. Dr. Casey is no stranger to the patients in this practice, as she was assigned there for her three years of residency training. A 2023 graduate of the Latrobe Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program, Dr. Casey completed her undergraduate degree at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, and earned her medical degree through Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
In describing her experiences as a resident physician within the health system, Dr. Casey said, “Since my early days of training, I knew I would like to make my home, and continue to practice medicine, here in the area. I am continually amazed by the kindness, fortitude and spirit of the people in this region and it is my honor to be able to start practicing here. I am thrilled to be seeing patients at Frick Family Medicine, while simultaneously contributing to the training of medical students and residents as part of the teaching faculty for our residency program through Latrobe Hospital.”
