Independence Health System welcomes Jeffrey Reyer, DO, to the health system’s medical staff affiliated with Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals. He joins the Greensburg family medicine practice of Thaddeus Pajak, DO, and Karen Lang, MD, offering 19 years of experience to patients in the area, with special interest in obesity and diabetes care.
Dr. Reyer comes to the health system from ACMH in Kittanning where he most recently served as a family practitioner in Sarver. During his time at ACMH, he also held a variety of hospital leadership positions, chairing the Department of Medicine and Diabetes Quality Committee, among others.
