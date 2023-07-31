Independence Health System has once again achieved national recognition for adhering to the highest standards for life-saving cardiovascular care. The Get With The Guidelines (GWTG) and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards from the American Heart Association are only awarded to facilities that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

Most recently, four of the five Independence Health System hospitals — Butler Memorial, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland — are all recipients of the GWTG: Gold Plus Achievement Award. Clarion Hospital is not currently participating in these recognition programs. To be recognized each hospital must maintain an 85% or higher adherence to all applicable achievement measures indicated by the American Heart Association, and 75% or higher adherence with additional select quality measures in stroke for a minimum of two consecutive years. The participating hospitals are repeat honorees in this category.

