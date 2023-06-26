Independence Health System and endoscopy services systemwide have received national commendation by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), a leading gastrointestinal medical society.
Newly recognized with a three-year commendation are the Independence Health System endoscopy units at Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals, Laurel Surgical Center and Norwin Surgery Center, all in Westmoreland County. They join the Surgery Center at Benbrook in Butler, which previously earned this distinction. The ASGE program is dedicated to promoting quality in endoscopy in the settings where it is practiced in the United States.
“We are honored to be recognized by ASGE for our efforts to enhance quality and safety in our endoscopy units in Westmoreland County,” said Independence Health System gastroenterologist Rupam Sharan, M.D., about this new recognition for his GI team. “Through ongoing education and continued compliance with program requirements, we demonstrate our dedication to the delivery of comprehensive high-quality patient care which starts with the office team providing patients prompt access for evaluation. The physicians carry it forward by following and reporting ASGE’s national metrics for appropriate endoscopies.”
Annually, more than 25,000 endoscopies are performed across Independence Health System.
These Independence Health System sites are among more than 600 endoscopy units nationwide to be granted the recognition since 2009. The ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program honors endoscopy units that have demonstrated a commitment to patient safety and quality in endoscopy as evidenced by meeting the program’s rigorous criteria, which includes following the ASGE guidelines on privileging, quality assurance, endoscope reprocessing, staff competency, as well as infection control guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are proud to acknowledge these endoscopy units through our Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program for their commitment to promoting the highest standards of quality and safety,” said Joe Elmunzer, M.D., chair, ASGE Quality Assurance in Endoscopy Committee. “By ensuring infection control principles are adhered to, continually assessing the competency of staff, and monitoring patient satisfaction, ASGE honoree units contribute to the public’s confidence in endoscopy, a life-saving technology.”
Endoscopy is performed using the most current technology to diagnose and treat diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Using flexible, thin tubes called endoscopes, clinicians are able to access the digestive tract without incisions. Endoscopes are designed with high-intensity lighting and fitted with precision devices that allow viewing and treatment of the gastrointestinal system. At Independence Health System, endoscopy of the upper GI tract helps to diagnose and treat acid reflux and other esophageal disorders such as swallowing difficulties. ulcers and hiatal hernias.
An endoscopy of the lower GI tract is more commonly referred to as a colonoscopy and used to look for bowel abnormalities and provide treatment for abdominal pain, change in bowel character, inflammatory bowel disease, diverticulitis, colorectal polyps and hemorrhoids. Independence Health System gastroenterologists also perform ERCP’s which are complex endoscopic procedures using catheters, guidewires, balloons, baskets and stents to treat a variety of disorders involving the liver, gallbladder and pancreas. These disorders include gallstone disease, infections involving the liver and gallbladder along with cancers of the bile ducts, gallbladder and pancreas.
To be recognized by ASGE, a unit, through a peer-reviewed application process, must attest to the continued competence of all staff relative to their roles, demonstrate the adoption of unit policies specific to ongoing assessment of performance relative to key quality indicators, and attest that the unit has an established infrastructure and personnel dedicated to infection control and prevention. The program is applicable to all settings where endoscopy is practiced, including office-based endoscopy units, hospital-based endoscopy units, and stand-alone ambulatory surgery centers.
An important component of the program is the educational course, “Improving Quality and Safety in Your Endoscopy Unit,” that thoroughly reviews related guidelines. Upon completion of the program, successful applicants are awarded honoree status in the ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program and receive the ASGE Certificate of Recognition of Quality in Endoscopy. The certificate is granted for a three-year renewable period.
