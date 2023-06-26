Independence Health System and endoscopy services systemwide have received national commendation by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), a leading gastrointestinal medical society.

Newly recognized with a three-year commendation are the Independence Health System endoscopy units at Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals, Laurel Surgical Center and Norwin Surgery Center, all in Westmoreland County. They join the Surgery Center at Benbrook in Butler, which previously earned this distinction. The ASGE program is dedicated to promoting quality in endoscopy in the settings where it is practiced in the United States.

