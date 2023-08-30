Heart, lung and vascular specialists from Independence Health System Westmoreland Area will share Center Court at Westmoreland Mall, Monday, Sept. 18, as they promote the latest advances in technique and technology. Open to the public, the free daylong event features eight presentations by health system physicians and clinicians covering some of the most important topics for managing and treating heart, lung and vascular disease.

Mall patrons can participate in five different health evaluations including blood pressure and carotid artery checks, pulmonary function testing, lung cancer and sleep apnea screenings. Guests also will have the opportunity to try their hand at robot-assisted surgery, using the demonstration model of the da Vinci robot from Intuitive. The robot is similar to those used in the operating rooms at Independence Health System Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.