Heart, lung and vascular specialists from Independence Health System Westmoreland Area will share Center Court at Westmoreland Mall, Monday, Sept. 18, as they promote the latest advances in technique and technology. Open to the public, the free daylong event features eight presentations by health system physicians and clinicians covering some of the most important topics for managing and treating heart, lung and vascular disease.
Mall patrons can participate in five different health evaluations including blood pressure and carotid artery checks, pulmonary function testing, lung cancer and sleep apnea screenings. Guests also will have the opportunity to try their hand at robot-assisted surgery, using the demonstration model of the da Vinci robot from Intuitive.
Screening stations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The first series of lectures runs 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The second grouping is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. Each presenter will talk for approximately 15 minutes and answer questions following. Seating is available and complimentary refreshments will be provided.
- Afib – Detect and Protect, Bassel Sayegh, MD, 11:30 a.m.
- Aortic Stenosis …The Silent Killer, Vinod Kudagi, MD, 11:50 a.m.
- Managing Heart Attacks … It Takes a Village, Juan Chahin, MD, FACC, FSCAI, and Nevin Baker, DO, FACC, FSCAI, 12:10 p.m.
What
s Vascular Surgery Anyway?, Elizabeth Detschelt, MD, FACS, 12:50 p.m.
- Minimally Invasive Surgery at Independence Health System, Hiroyuki Tsukui, MD, PhD, 1:10 p.m.
- Heart Failure to Heart Success, Chantal Trice, CRNP, and Jennifer Barrick, MSN, RN, NE-BC, 3 p.m.
- Don’t Hold Your Breath – Why You Might Have Sleep Apnea, Euhan John Lee, MD, 3:20 p.m.
- New Paradigms in Lung Cancer, Michael Szwerc, MD, 3:40 p.m.
