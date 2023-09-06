IHS Independence Health System logo

Independence Health System provides support to those experiencing grief and loss in a variety of traditional and contemporary ways facilitated by bereavement counselors with the health system’s Home Care & Hospice program. Register for each group as indicated.

A six-week Grief Support Group meets 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 8, Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe. To register, call 724-516-8605.

