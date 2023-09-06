Independence Health System provides support to those experiencing grief and loss in a variety of traditional and contemporary ways facilitated by bereavement counselors with the health system’s Home Care & Hospice program. Register for each group as indicated.
A six-week Grief Support Group meets 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 8, Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe. To register, call 724-516-8605.
A six-week Grief Support Group meets 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17, Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Formation Center, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. To register, call 724-834-3710, ext. 11.
A six-week Christ-centered Grief Support Group meets 10 a.m. Thursdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 26, 4TheCity Church Ministry Annex, 5 N. Maple St., Greensburg. To register, call 724-600-6360.
Two separate events will provide coping skills for processing grief and holidays. A four-week group will meet 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 29-Dec. 20, Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe. A one-day workshop 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Formation Center will offer attendees the opportunity to create a simple memorial ornament to honor a loved one’s memory. To register or these holiday grief groups, call 724-516-8605.
