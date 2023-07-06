C-ArmRobotic.jpg

Independence Health System thoracic surgeon Michael Szwerc with Kirby Thornton (Respiratory Care Services), Erin Wilson (Perioperative Services) and thoracic surgeon Brian Lace at Latrobe Hospital, where a new portable C-arm allows for real time CT images during lung procedures.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Independence Health System continues to diagnose and treat lung cancer sooner thanks to the addition of a mobile imaging device that provides real-time computed tomography (CT) scans during minimally invasive procedures. Thoracic surgeons Michael Szwerc, M.D., FACS, and Brian Lace, M.D., are the first in southwestern Pennsylvania to use this new technology in their practice at the Surgical Institute at Latrobe Hospital, where they recently conducted several cases with the new Siemens Cone Beam 3D CT scanner. The technology adds real-time image feedback for precise visualization of nodules.

Purchase of the device was made possible by a $500,000 grant from the Allegheny Foundation with assistance from the Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation and the Westmoreland Hospital Foundation.

