Independence Health System Westmoreland area is set to offer Wellness Check diagnostic screenings this fall in partnership with four community service organizations.
The schedule includes:
Appointments are required by contacting the Independence Health System Call Center, 1-877-771-1234. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Each event, which includes a Multiphasic Blood Analysis, offers an easy, low cost way for consumers to check their personal health with a simple diagnostic screening experience best suited to their individual health needs. Screening helps detect many potential health problems including anemia, bleeding disorders, electrolyte imbalance, diabetes, heart, kidney, liver, neuromuscular and parathyroid diseases.
Participants can choose the standard blood screening for $55 or request additional blood screenings for thyroid disease (TSH), diabetes (Hemoglobin A1c), Vitamin D deficiency, or prostate cancer (PSA). Testing is not covered by health insurance. Checks should be made payable to the sponsoring organization and presented at the time of service.
Wellness Check screenings are available to people of all ages. This diagnostic program can detect diseases in their early stages before they become serious and can help prevent many health problems before they develop. For children 12 years and younger, please consult the child’s physician before making an appointment.
Fasting is required for 8 hours before blood testing, although small amounts of water are permitted. Medications should be taken as prescribed. On the day of the screening, blood samples will be drawn by an employee of Independence Health System and processed in one of its fully licensed and accredited laboratories. Results will be sent to the participant’s designated physician as well as the consumer.
