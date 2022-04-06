Perhaps no event in recent history affected the mental health of more people across the globe than the COVID-19 pandemic. Research published in late 2021 in the medical journal The Lancet indicated that cases of major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders increased by more than 25 percent worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the world emerges from the pandemic and governments across the globe gradually implement measures designed to make coexisting with COVID-19 less restrictive, mental health professionals recognize that individuals may need help recovering from the prolonged stress and trauma brought about by the pandemic. Mental Health America (MHA), an organization committed to promoting mental health as a critical component of overall wellness, recommend various strategies to help individuals move forward in the aftermath of the pandemic.
• Recognize that recovery can’t be rushed. MHA urges individuals to give themselves time to adjust, noting that it will take time before a sense of safety and security returns. That means it could be awhile before individuals feel like themselves again, and that’s not only acceptable, but normal.
• Ask for help. The pandemic was proof that it’s impossible to go it alone through difficult situations, so individuals should not hesitate to rely on loved ones as they recover. MHA notes that social support is crucial when healing from trauma and touts the value of sharing one’s story. Such sharing enables individuals to process their thoughts and feelings.
• Embrace healthy behaviors. During the pandemic, many individuals, even those devoted to healthy living prior to 2020, found it difficult to continue engaging in behaviors and activities that promoted their overall health. Embracing these behaviors, which can include eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly and getting sufficient sleep, improves individuals’ ability to cope with stress. Re-establishing old routines also can return a sense of structure to daily life that might have gone missing over the last two years.
• Seek professional health care help if necessary. MHA urges individuals who are putting in the work but still struggling to contact a health care professional. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe have had to confront issues affecting their mental health since the start of the pandemic, and health care professionals are prepared and ready to help individuals overcome those issues as the world returns to normalcy.
More information about accessing mental health help can be found at mhanational.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.