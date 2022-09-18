How to adjust after being diagnosed with celiac disease

Celiac disease is more common than many people may recognize. According to Beyond Celiac, a leading patient advocacy and research-driven organization devoted to advancing research and treatments for the disease, roughly 1% of the United States population has celiac disease. And that could be just the tip of the iceberg, as estimates in other countries, such as Finland, suggest the prevalence of celiac disease is closer to 2%.
A celiac disease diagnosis may not come as a surprise to individuals who have dealt with side effects of the condition. Diarrhea, abdominal cramping, bloating, intestinal gas, and occasional constipation are telltale signs that something is up, and awareness of celiac disease has reached a point where people experiencing such symptoms may suspect they have it. Physicians and nutritionists can work with newly diagnosed celiac patients so they can live comfortably and avoid the often unpleasant side effects of the disease. Individuals also can keep these tips in mind as they adjust to life after a celiac diagnosis.
• Recognize what you need to avoid. Beyond Celiac notes that celiac disease is triggered by consuming gluten, which is a storage protein found in wheat, barley and rye. So anyone diagnosed with celiac disease will need to avoid those ingredients as well as derivatives of wheat, barley and rye grains. That latter group includes malt and brewer’s yeast.
• Read labels when grocery shopping. It’s a good practice for any health-conscious individual to read labels and ingredient lists before buying items at the grocery store. But it’s vital for people with celiac disease to do so. Trips to the grocery store may take a little longer than you’re used to, but that due diligence will pay off when you aren’t left to confront the consequences of accidental gluten consumption.
• Be careful when dining away from home. When dining out, choose gluten-free options on restaurant menus and bring your own food to gatherings at the homes of family and friends. In recognition of the prevalence of celiac disease, many restaurants now offer various gluten-free options, which makes it easier to dine out after a celiac diagnosis.
• Be mindful of beverages. It’s not only what you eat but also what you drink that can trigger the symptoms of celiac disease. That’s especially so with alcoholic beverages. Many alcoholic beverages are gluten-free, but Beyond Celiac notes that beers labeled “gluten-removed” are not. Beer lovers with celiac disease should look for products made from gluten-free grains such as millet, sorghum and rice. According to Beyond Celiac, unflavored wine, vodka, champagne, and distilled liquors are naturally gluten-free.
A diagnosis of celiac disease requires some simple adjustments but does not mean individuals have to give up all of the foods and beverages they love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.