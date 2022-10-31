Mental Health America of Southwestern PA has partnered with Seton Hill University, WQED, and Excela Health to present a screening of the documentary “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” which follows the journeys of more than 20 young Americans from all over the country and all walks of life who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled — and, at times — overwhelmed them.
The screening it set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, at Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, located at 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
The documentary, presented by Ken Burns and co-directed by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers, presents an unstinting look at both the seemingly insurmountable obstacles faced by those who live with mental disorders and the hope that many have found after that storm.
The event will include a 30-minute screening of “Hiding in Plain Sight” followed by a panel discussion featuring mental health experts from the region, who will discuss the issues youth in the area face and the ways they can destigmatize mental illness.
The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Tickets can be secured online. Reach the Seton Hill box office at BoxOffice@setonhill.edu or 724-552-2929.
