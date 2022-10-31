Mental Health America of Southwestern PA has partnered with Seton Hill University, WQED, and Excela Health to present a screening of the documentary “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” which follows the journeys of more than 20 young Americans from all over the country and all walks of life who have struggled with thoughts and feelings that have troubled — and, at times — overwhelmed them.

The screening it set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, at Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, located at 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.

