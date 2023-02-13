Generous donation supports new Surgical Institute at Latrobe Hospital

The Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation is leading a $10 million campaign to support the newly established Surgical Institute at Latrobe Hospital that offers patients advanced cancer treatment close to home.
Ed DePasquale, former Excela Health trustee, recently made a $25,000 gift in tribute to his loved ones – in memory of his father, Henry, and in honor of his mother, Sarah.
Because of his generosity, an area in the Education Center of Latrobe Hospital has been designated as “The Henry and Sarah DePasquale Conference Room,” with accompanying signage.
Donations, which now total in excess of $4.5 million earmarked for the Surgical Institute, are supporting the latest, sophisticated treatments such as robotic surgery; targeted, highly effective medications, and precisely directed radiation.
This project’s scope includes renovations to the operating rooms, the intensive care unit and other areas of the hospital as well as the addition of a second DaVinci robot.
Patients still benefit from Excela Health’s partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center located at the Arnold Palmer Pavilion for radiation oncology and therapeutic treatments.
The Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation remains committed in its fundraising efforts in support of the Surgical Institute and other critical projects at Latrobe Hospital.
To learn more about naming opportunities or other donor options, contact the foundation office at 724-537-1925 or hdibiasi@excelahealth.org.
