Generous donation supports new Surgical Institute at Latrobe Hospital

Sarah DePasquale and her son Ed DePasquale with John Sphon, who will be retiring as Excela Health chief executive officer in March, stand in front of “The Henry and Sarah DePasquale Conference Room” in the Education Center of Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. DePasquale made a $25,000 gift in memory of his father, Henry, and in honor of his mother, Sarah.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Latrobe Area Hospital Charitable Foundation is leading a $10 million campaign to support the newly established Surgical Institute at Latrobe Hospital that offers patients advanced cancer treatment close to home.

Ed DePasquale, former Excela Health trustee, recently made a $25,000 gift in tribute to his loved ones – in memory of his father, Henry, and in honor of his mother, Sarah.

