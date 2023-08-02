Foods to avoid when diagnosed with high cholesterol

Many people are diagnosed with high cholesterol as a result of the foods they eat. Avoiding various foods can help lower cholesterol levels and steer clear of the potentially deadly outcomes associated with high cholesterol.

The foods people eat are one of two main sources of cholesterol in the blood. Elevated levels of cholesterol have been linked to a host of negative outcomes, including atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke, mini stroke (transient ischemic attack), and peripheral arterial disease.

The consequences of high cholesterol underscore the significance of a healthy diet and how important it is to avoid certain foods after being diagnosed with high cholesterol. The Harvard Medical School notes foods high in saturated fat are especially worrisome, as they can elevate cholesterol and lead to weight gain. Individuals diagnosed with high cholesterol are urged to work with their physicians and, if possible, a nutritionist to create a diet that can help them get on a healthy track. In the meantime, the following are some foods to avoid after being diagnosed with high cholesterol.

