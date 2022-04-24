Theresa Ann MacBlane, BSN, RN, is the latest recipient of the Thomas P. Gessner, MD Healthcare Scholarship.
A registered nurse at Excela Latrobe Hospital, she received her Bachelor’s degree from Carlow University where she is continuing to pursue her Master’s as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Her clinical experience includes hospice, oncology, surgery, medical surgical and telemetry patients. MacBlane hopes to focus her career on the needs of the underserved including the LGBTQ community or those in rural settings. “Quality medical care is a right and everyone deserves access to a practitioner that is compassionate, well-trained and accessible to them and their family.” She is a resident of Home, PA.
Recognized as an Excela Health Employee of the Month, MacBlane is also a 2021 recipient of a $2,500 scholarship from the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary. The Gessner Scholarship, valued at $3,000, is given to an employee pursuing an advanced degree in a variety of specialties. Once MacBlane completes her education, she plans to augment an office or clinic practice with time spent in an Excela Health hospital setting, thus providing continuity within the healthcare system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.