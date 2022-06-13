The causes of joint pain are as different as the remedies. Two separate presentations in June by Excela Health orthopedic specialists will address knee and shoulder ailments, and offer options for treatment.
Tuesday, June 21, Dr. Greg Bisignani will discuss knee pain, stiffness, swelling, redness and decreased range of motion as well as when knee replacement might be a consideration. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Education Center at Excela Square at Norwin, 8775 Norwin Ave., North Huntingdon, PA 15642.
Wednesday, June 29, Dr. Daniel Leigey will spotlight shoulder pain and steps leading to shoulder replacement. One of the largest and most movable joints in the body, shoulder problems fall into four major categories: tendon inflammation (bursitis or tendinitis) or tendon tear; instability; arthritis; and fracture. This program begins at 5:30 p.m. in the first floor conference room at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
At both seminars, an Excela Health physical therapist will be on hand to provide examples of therapy that can alleviate symptoms or assist in preparation for surgery or rehabilitation afterward. To register for either program, contact the Excela Health Call Center, 1-877-771-1234.
