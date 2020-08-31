Excela Health will offer wellness check diagnostic screenings co-sponsored by Latrobe Rotary on Nov. 7 at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Dr., from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Register online at ExcelaHealth.org starting Sept. 14, or call 1-877-771-1234.
No walk-ins will be accepted at any of the upcoming screenings, which will also take place in Connellsville, Scottdale, Mount Pleasant and Delmont.
A portion of all proceeds will be returned to the community sponsors to benefit local scholarships and recreation programs. Cash and checks are accepted. Participants should make checks payable to the sponsoring organization and have payment ready before arriving to the testing site.
Excela Health and partnering organizations will be adhering to all national, state and local guidelines relating to COVID-19.
Participants should arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment time. Masks and social distancing are required.
Anyone accompanying the participant to the appointment who is not being screened will be asked to remain in their vehicle during the appointment. All participants will be asked several screening questions. Anyone feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of illness should reschedule with the Excela Health Call Center.
When registering, participants can choose the standard blood screening for $55 or request additional blood screenings for thyroid disease, diabetes (Hemoglobin A1c), Vitamin D deficiency or prostate cancer. A colorectal cancer screening kit is also available.
Testing is not covered by health insurance.
Wellness check screenings are available to people of all ages. This diagnostic program can detect diseases in their early stages before they become serious and can help prevent many health problems before they develop. For children 12 and younger, please consult the child’s physician before making an appointment.
Fasting is required for 8 hours before blood testing, although small amounts of water are permitted. Medications should be taken as prescribed. On the day of the screening, blood samples will be drawn by an Excela Health employee and processed in one of its fully licensed and accredited laboratories. To comply with state Department of Health regulations, results will be sent to the participant’s designated physician as well as the consumer.
Following the blood draw, light refreshments will be served.
