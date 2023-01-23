GREENSBURG – Excela Health has received statewide recognition for its stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety.

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital is being lauded by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) through its Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program. The recognition, now in its fourth year, honors Pennsylvania’s top-performing hospitals that have demonstrated low rates of health care-associated infections.

