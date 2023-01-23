GREENSBURG – Excela Health has received statewide recognition for its stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety.
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital is being lauded by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) through its Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program. The recognition, now in its fourth year, honors Pennsylvania’s top-performing hospitals that have demonstrated low rates of health care-associated infections.
Excela Health Westmoreland is one of 21 hospitals across the commonwealth, and the only hospital in southwestern Pennsylvania, to be spotlighted by HAP in calendar year 2022 based on specific performance during 2021. HAP identifies top-performing hospitals using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network.
To be recognized, hospitals must perform better than the mean standardized infection ratio in three key measures: central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and Clostridiodes difficile infections. Excela Health Westmoreland was first recognized in 2019 during HAP’s inaugural year for this commendation.
“This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and dedication from all of our health care workers,” said Excela Health Director of Clinical Outcomes Kathleen Dohey. “We set our target metrics high and continue to pursue zero health care infections during these challenging times.”
“HAP is proud to recognize the hospital teams and leaders who demonstrated extraordinary work to protect patient safety — even as they were strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic health care workforce crisis,” said HAP President and CEO Andy Carter. “These talented teams exemplify the commitment that all health care professionals make to ensuring patients receive safe and high-quality care.”
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital also is a repeat top performer as recognized by The Leapfrog Group through its Hospital Safety Grades, maintaining Leapfrog’s “A” designation for five consecutive grading periods.
This national distinction celebrates Excela Health’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors. Learn more about HAP’s Excellence in Patient Safety program online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.