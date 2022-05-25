Excela Health continues to be recognized for exceptional patient care, with Excela Westmoreland Hospital and Excela Latrobe Hospital each receiving an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades. This marks the fourth consecutive grading period for Westmoreland Hospital to receive the “A” designation.
“As our healthcare system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Excela Health for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire healthcare workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
“We are gratified to have our performance reviewed by many benchmarking organizations nationwide,” said John Sphon, Excela Health Chief Executive Officer. “There are various factors that contribute to the total patient experience and the pandemic has certainly shaped our day-to-day work in ways we could not have imagined. Still, we remain focused on delivering safe, high-quality care during each encounter.” The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
To see more details on Excela Health’s performance, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.