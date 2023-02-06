Patients in need of heart care are increasingly sicker when they initially seek evaluation at Excela Health. Regardless of the severity of their heart disease, they can expect expert clinicians and advanced treatment options from the Heart Center at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, which is ranked among the nation’s top hospitals for cardiac care.

Excela Westmoreland is rated among America’s best for cardiac care and surgery by Healthgrades in its Top 100 and Top 50 designations. For the second consecutive year, Excela has been lauded for superior clinical outcomes in heart bypass surgery, coronary interventional procedures, heart attack and heart failure treatment, as well as heart valve repair.

