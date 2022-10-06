Excela Health puts breast cancer awareness in pink spotlight

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, passersby will see the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital facade awash with a soft pink glow to put this significant health risk in the spotlight. A pink ribbon is also projected prominently onto the exterior.

 PHOTO BY TARA EWANITS

Vibrant oranges, reds and yellows are typically the colors of fall in western Pennsylvania.

But this year, Excela Health welcomes autumn with an infusion of pink. For the entire month of October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, passersby will see the facades of Excela Frick, Excela Latrobe and Excela Westmoreland Hospitals awash with a soft pink glow to put this significant health risk in the spotlight. A pink ribbon also will be projected prominently onto the exteriors.

