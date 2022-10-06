Excela Health puts breast cancer awareness in pink spotlight

Vibrant oranges, reds and yellows are typically the colors of fall in western Pennsylvania.
But this year, Excela Health welcomes autumn with an infusion of pink. For the entire month of October, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, passersby will see the facades of Excela Frick, Excela Latrobe and Excela Westmoreland Hospitals awash with a soft pink glow to put this significant health risk in the spotlight. A pink ribbon also will be projected prominently onto the exteriors.
To promote further awareness within the community, various high school and college football teams will don pink ribbons on their helmets. For each ribbon worn, Excela Health will in turn donate $1 to Westmoreland Walks, Inc., which provides outreach and support to local individuals and families affected by breast cancer.
Oct. 7, Penn-Trafford, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley will kick off the countywide “pink out” under their respective Friday night lights contests. Oct. 14, Yough and Norwin move the ball forward as does Seton Hill University Oct. 15. Greensburg Central Catholic brings it home Oct. 28.
