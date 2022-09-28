“What do you do with the sad that you feel?” This question, posed by Fred Rogers as part of the episode of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” children’s television show dealing with loss, will be top of mind when Excela Health bereavement counselors resume the family-based grief support known as Neighborhood Kids in October.

Meeting at Excela Latrobe Hospital in Auditoriums A & B in the Alex G. McKenna Education Center on the first floor from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Mondays, Oct. 10, to Nov. 7, the group is intended for children ages 5 to 9, and their families. During the weekly bereavement support series, art, music and pet therapy will help bring families together during a time of loss and sadness.

