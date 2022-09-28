“What do you do with the sad that you feel?” This question, posed by Fred Rogers as part of the episode of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” children’s television show dealing with loss, will be top of mind when Excela Health bereavement counselors resume the family-based grief support known as Neighborhood Kids in October.
Meeting at Excela Latrobe Hospital in Auditoriums A & B in the Alex G. McKenna Education Center on the first floor from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Mondays, Oct. 10, to Nov. 7, the group is intended for children ages 5 to 9, and their families. During the weekly bereavement support series, art, music and pet therapy will help bring families together during a time of loss and sadness.
The program continues Mondays, Nov. 14, through Dec. 19, for adolescents and teens ages 9 to 14.
Parking is available in the Lattanzio Lot adjacent to the hospital. Participants are required to wear masks as part of health system COVID protocols. Registration is required by contacting Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, 724-689-1800.
Neighborhood Kids is part of a full complement of bereavement services offered through Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, and is supported by the Jamie Cordial Hall Foundation, which was created to honor the memory of a young mother following her untimely death a few months after giving birth. The foundation has provided seed money to create the environment in which a child’s grief can be processed.
The outline for the series was developed in part through a collaboration among the Fred Rogers Center, Seton Hill University and Excela Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.