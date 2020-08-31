Excela Health resumes its in-person childbirth and parenting classes in September to prepare parents for this new responsibility.
For first-time parents, Childbirth and Beyond covers labor and birth options for pain control, cesarean birth, postpartum, the normal newborn and breathing/relaxation techniques. This two-week class meets 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 23 at Memorial Conference Center, Ground Floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
The Lactation Club Breastfeeding Support Group meets Sept. 3 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Memorial Conference Center, Ground Floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
A Breastfeeding Success class promotes successful breastfeeding by providing techniques, studying newborn feeding behaviors and sharing common challenges. This class meets Sept. 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in Conference Room D, First Floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
Infant Care, a two-part class, teaches the basics of baby care on Sept. 2 and 9 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in Conference Room D, First Floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital. Information will include the physical appearance of the newborn, hospital procedures, newborn tests, physical care technique and car seat safety. Participants are being asked to bring a doll for practice.
Register online at www.excelahealth.org, or call 1-877-771-1234. All classes require pre-registration and appropriate social distancing and other relevant COVID-19 guidelines.
