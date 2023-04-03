Excela Health Outpatient Behavioral Health at Latrobe Hospital will provide opportunities for individuals to discuss matters related to LGBTQAI+ and associated mental health topics during a series of group sessions beginning 3 p.m. Friday, April 14, and continuing Fridays through May 26. The one-hour meetings will be facilitated by Excela outpatient behavioral health therapist Michael Poskus and cover a variety of concerns based on the requests of participants. The group is intended for those ages 13 to 17 who identify as LGBTQAI+ or their allies. Individuals may participate in one or more of the sessions as they wish.
Participants must register for the program. Insurance will be billed and co-pays may apply. To learn more, call 724-537-1346 or email mposkus@excelahealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.