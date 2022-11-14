Excela Health celebrates three nurses who have been recognized as 2022 Cameos of Caring® recipients. Created by the University of Pittsburgh in 1999, this honor celebrates exceptional caregivers across several disciplines. Excela Health through its member hospitals has been a program participant for more than a dozen years.

Samantha Nolan, BSN, RN, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital Intensive Care Unit, represented the acute care setting. Lydia King, MSN, RN, PHRN, clinical nurse coordinator, Emergency Department, Excela Health Frick Hospital, was selected from the ambulatory care setting. Wendy Reynolds, MSN, RNC-OB, C-EFM, NE-BC, clinical director of the Family Additions Maternity Center at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital was selected by the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing to receive recognition for Advanced Practice — Manager Focus.

