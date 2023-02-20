Excela Health continues to be recognized as a national leader, this time in the area of weight management surgery. Excela Westmoreland Hospital is among the nation’s “Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery” as identified by The Leapfrog Group and Money magazine. In this first-ever list, 101 hospitals were lauded for excellence in performing “one of the most difficult surgeries.” Excela Westmoreland is the only hospital in southwestern Pennsylvania, and one of just seven across the commonwealth to make the list.
“We are pleased to be recognized for what we do each day to ensure a positive outcome for patients. At Westmoreland Health, we offer both surgical and non-surgical options to help patients meet their goals,” noted Excela Health surgeon Mark Zelkovic, MD, FACS.
“Bariatric surgery is life-altering, and it is critical that patients pursue a weight management path in which they can succeed. The impact on a variety of weight-related conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and joint deterioration, to name a few, is significant. This distinction further affirms our expertise in serving the needs of our community in a safe and effective manner.”
To create the list, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, partnered with Money to analyze data submitted to the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which was completed by more than 2,200 hospitals last year. To be included in the list, eligible hospitals had to carry an A or B letter grade on the 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment. In addition, they were required to meet criteria specific to bariatric surgery, which included adequate surgical volumes to maintain competency in what Leapfrog dubbed a high-risk procedure; risk-benefit analysis for each patient; adherence to the hospital’s safe surgery checklist; and lower than expected hospital-acquired infections.
Not only did Excela Westmoreland have an A hospital safety letter grade in the most recent Leapfrog grading period, Westmoreland has maintained the A grade for five consecutive grading periods.
“Bariatric surgery is a complex procedure that over half a million people undergo annually across the world. Certain hospitals are safer than others for this procedure, and thanks to Money, patients have important data to make an informed decision,” said Leapfrog president and CEO Leah Binder.
“This new list features one-of-a-kind selections that gives readers an excellent look at one of the most difficult surgeries to perform,” added Money’s Executive Editor Mike Ayers.
Bariatric surgery is one component of a comprehensive program within the Excela Health Weight Management Center. The center has been designated a MBSAQIP Accredited Center – Comprehensive Center with Obesity Medicine Qualifications. Evidence-based weight-loss methods are medically supervised to provide the safest, most effective weight loss solution available. Education and counseling occur in both group and individual settings for nutrition, behavior modification, emotional readiness and fitness.
Earlier this year, Excela Westmoreland also earned recognition as one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in America by Money powered by The Leapfrog Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.