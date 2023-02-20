Excela Health continues to be recognized as a national leader, this time in the area of weight management surgery. Excela Westmoreland Hospital is among the nation’s “Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery” as identified by The Leapfrog Group and Money magazine. In this first-ever list, 101 hospitals were lauded for excellence in performing “one of the most difficult surgeries.” Excela Westmoreland is the only hospital in southwestern Pennsylvania, and one of just seven across the commonwealth to make the list.

“We are pleased to be recognized for what we do each day to ensure a positive outcome for patients. At Westmoreland Health, we offer both surgical and non-surgical options to help patients meet their goals,” noted Excela Health surgeon Mark Zelkovic, MD, FACS.

