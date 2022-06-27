Excela Health through its three member hospitals once again has received multiple American Heart Association Achievement Awards for demonstrated commitment to ensuring cardiovascular patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.
Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke or heart attack, with heart disease and stroke \the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the U.S., respectively. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines. Nearly half of all adults in the United States have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease – including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients with conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical. The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® and Get With The Guidelines® programs help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As a participant in both programs, Excela Health earned award recognitions by demonstrating how the health system has committed to delivering quality care for patients.
“Excela Health is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival after cardiovascular events,” said Chief Medical Officer Carol Fox, MD, FAAFP. “Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs give our teams evidence-based knowledge and clinical tools to use on a daily basis to improve outcomes. The recognitions clearly demonstrate our ongoing commitment to putting the needs of our patients first on a daily basis. And while we are gratified that the consistency of our efforts is note-worthy, it is our patients who are most grateful for the exemplary care.”
For the second consecutive year, all Excela Health hospitals received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Quality Achievement Award. To earn this distinction, Excela Frick Hospital, Excela Latrobe Hospital and Excela Westmoreland Hospital each met aggressive clinical goals for treating patients in seven core standard levels of care as outlined by American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, as well as compliance with stroke quality measures during the specific 12-month evaluation period. Gold Plus Quality Awards are advanced levels of recognition acknowledging hospitals for consistent adherence to quality measures.
Excela Latrobe Hospital also achieved the Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll distinction. To qualify for this recognition, Latrobe met specific criteria that reduced the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase. Excela Health hospitals are already recognized as Primary Stroke Centers, which features a comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients admitted to the emergency department.
Separately, Excela Westmoreland Hospital was awarded the Mission: Lifeline® Receiving Silver Plus Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
Each year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.
The American Heart Association’s mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks – starting from when 9-1-1 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack patients takes coordination between the individual hospital, EMS and healthcare system.
