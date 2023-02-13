Excela Health cardiologists surpass 200 WATCHMAN™ implants

William Hoy managed his atrial fibrillation with blood thinners and heart rate control medications for more than 15 years. Now retired, he is among more than 200 Excela Health patients using a WATCHMAN™ implant, which eliminates the need for blood thinners and reduces the risk of stroke.

For more than 15 years William Hoy managed his atrial fibrillation with blood thinners and heart rate control medications. The 68-year-old Export man never let this heart condition get in the way of his busy concrete construction business or his recreational interests.

Now retired, Hoy was enjoying one of many boating adventures in Key West last July when he fell, injuring his head. Initially, he thought little of the incident, and when symptoms appeared, he attributed them to COVID. In reality, Hoy had suffered two brain bleeds. Upon returning to Greensburg, he visited his Excela Health cardiologist Juan Chahin, M.D., who suggested he might be a candidate for the WATCHMAN™ Implant, which would eliminate his need for blood thinners and reduce his risk of stroke.

