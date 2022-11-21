Officials at Excela Health and Butler Health System announced Nov. 18 that after a period of due diligence the parties have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system.
Following a Letter of Intent that was announced in early June, the definitive agreement is the legally binding agreement that defines the details of the transaction. The organizations will now move forward with necessary state and federal regulatory approvals, which are anticipated to be complete by the end of the year. The agreement includes Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Frick Hospital, Latrobe Hospital and Westmoreland Hospital.
“This is very important development for our respective organizations and the proposed new system. We are now one step closer in realizing a goal that will have a dramatic and positive impact on healthcare for those we serve,” said John Sphon, Excela Health CEO.
“Today’s announcement represents a major step forward in the process to redefine locally-controlled, community-based care,” said Ken DeFurio, Butler Health System president and CEO. “Our commitment to our patients in providing high-quality, low-cost sophisticated care in our region will be the cornerstone of the new entity.”
When finalized, the new health system will employ approximately 7,300 people, and have more than 1,000 physicians and practitioners who serve a population of 750,000. A name for the newly created organization will be announced at a later date. Paul Bacharach and Tim Morgus, the Board Chairs of Excela and Butler respectively, jointly expressed their organizations’ mutual enthusiasm regarding the creation of the joint health system.
“Our boards approached the merger as an opportunity to affect real and meaningful change in the landscape of healthcare in western Pennsylvania. We are most excited regarding the possibilities that are now before us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.