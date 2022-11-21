Officials at Excela Health and Butler Health System announced Nov. 18 that after a period of due diligence the parties have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the two organizations into a new health system.

Following a Letter of Intent that was announced in early June, the definitive agreement is the legally binding agreement that defines the details of the transaction. The organizations will now move forward with necessary state and federal regulatory approvals, which are anticipated to be complete by the end of the year. The agreement includes Butler Memorial Hospital, Clarion Hospital, Frick Hospital, Latrobe Hospital and Westmoreland Hospital.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.