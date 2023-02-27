Excela Health at forefront of wound healing

Excela Health podiatrist Patrick Roberto uses Kerecis products in the Advanced Wound Center at Westmoreland Hospital, where clinicians also offer hyperbaric oxygen therapy among other treatments.

A clinician from Excela Health’s Advanced Wound Center was among the presenters at the Northern Lights Wound Workshop in Reykjavik, Iceland, Feb. 23-24 as a recipient of an Aurora Award for his effective use of fish skin to promote healing.

Excela Health podiatrist Patrick Roberto, DPM, was being lauded for his clinical case study which details the extraordinary patient results achieved in his inaugural application of products from Kerecis, a company that is pioneering the use of fatty-acid rich products to protect the human body’s own tissues while enabling the body to regenerate fresh living tissue.

