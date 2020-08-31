Excela Health connects community members with support groups that address a variety of conditions.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group for Caregivers will meet Sept. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Senior Life, 123 Triangle Drive in Greensburg.
The Alzheimer’s Association also offers support groups at the Greensburg continuing care communities of Redstone Highlands and New Haven Court on Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Concussion Support Group will meet on Sept. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive.
In addtion, the Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet Sept. 8 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg.
Stroke Support Group, for stroke survivors and their families/caregivers, will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the First Floor Conference Rooms, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
All groups adhere to social distancing and other relevant COVID-19 guidelines.
For additional information call 1-877-771-1234.
