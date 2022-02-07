Excela Health’s commitment to employee health and wellness has placed the western Pennsylvania health system among the best of the best nationally, and among leaders within the healthcare sector based on new rankings from two respected benchmarking organizations.
Already recognized among the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness sponsored by the National Association for Business Resources for five consecutive years, Excela Health was elevated to Elite status during the National Illuminate Business Summit held in January, before being lauded as the “Best of the Best Large Business.”
Honored for best practices in wellness, Excela Health received the highest honor for demonstrating excellence in all categories. As noted by the presenters, Excela Health stood above all of this year’s entries with exceptional wellness and well-being practices, outranking all of the competing companies in every category used to evaluate the winning entries.
All participating companies were evaluated by an assessment created and administered by SynBella, the nation’s leading wellness systems firm. Company entries are examined statistically for quantitative and qualitative data. Each application was scored on a point system based upon criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness.
“These companies have shown fortitude and have inspired others to make critical decisions for the betterment of their teams,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, National Association for Business Resources and the Best and Brightest Programs. “This year’s winning companies represent high standards and an exceptional commitment to their employees’ well-being.”
Separately, Excela Health received additional recognition within the Healthiest Employers awards program where presenters recognized leaders across all employment sectors, as well as within specific industries. In this new characterization of award recipients, Excela was ranked 17 in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, and 7 within the health care sector, which made up 16.2 percent of all applicants for the 2021 awards period, the most of any industry.
Each year, the Healthiest Employers awards program honors companies who are considered leaders and innovators in workplace wellness. The main award programs are broken down by the regional level, with Excela Health repeatedly honored as a Healthiest Employer in Western Pennsylvania based on organization size. All applicants are then eligible for national recognition in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America awards program, where Excela Health is also a repeat recipient.
In identifying industry-specific leaders during this awards period, the Healthiest Employers program organizations cited the public health crisis created by COVID-19 on its website. “Because of the pandemic, healthcare workers have had to overcome many obstacles and challenges within the workplace. These employers stepped up in a time of need to ensure their people were cared for and safe in a time of crisis.”
“Employee health and wellness is not just something we aspire to; it’s a commitment we have made to each and every member of our healthcare team,” said Laurie English, Excela Health chief human resources officer. “We are honored and humbled by these independent validations of that commitment. The challenges of the pandemic notwithstanding, we are focused on the health and well-being of every life we touch, especially our team, for without them, we cannot care for others.”
John Sphon, Excela Health chief executive officer, echoed those comments. “Our workforce is our greatest asset and providing a robust health and wellness program is critical to supporting and protecting our team. These awards underscore the value our health system places on an individual’s well-being. We are proud to be recognized as a leader in this regard, and that our strategies continue to differentiate us both regionally and nationally.”
To learn more about these recognitions, visit: www.bestandbrightest.com
