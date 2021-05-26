Excela Health continues to be recognized for exceptional patient care, with Excela Westmoreland Hospital once again receiving an “A” in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grades. The designation comes for the second consecutive grading period and reaffirms Excela Health’s continuing efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.
The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Leapfrog Group’s grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
Nationally, only 906 hospitals received an “A” for the period. In Pennsylvania, Excela Health Westmoreland is one of 56 facilities to do so. Excela Latrobe Hospital maintained its “B” for this evaluation period, while Excela Frick Hospital does not have sufficient data to be rated in this program.
“While we have had to adapt to each day’s challenges regarding the ongoing pandemic, we have remained constant in our commitment to patient safety and quality care,” Excela Chief Executive Officer John Sphon said. “To do so requires a strong healthcare team dedicated to infection reduction and preventable harm. This is an expectation of everyone in our organization and we continually focus on it for the greater good and well-being of our co-workers, our patients and their families.”
“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but Excela Health shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”
To see more details on Excela Health’s performance, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
