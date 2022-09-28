The Heart Center at Excela Health has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Primary Heart Attack Center Certification.

Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital is one of 40 hospitals in the United States and four in Pennsylvania to earn Primary Heart Attack Center (PHAC) certification.

