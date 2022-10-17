The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program administered by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) has granted accredited status to the Excela Health Breast Health Center. To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with the NAPBC standards that address a center’s leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years. Excela’s initial accreditation is effective through 2025.
As a NAPBC-accredited center, Excela Health has committed to maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered, multidisciplinary care resulting in high-quality care for patients with breast disease. Patients can be confident that their breast care team includes health care professionals from a variety of disciplines who are committed to working together to provide the best care available through their entire course of treatment. Patients receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatment options, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psychosocial support, rehabilitation services, and survivorship care.
Excela Health breast surgeon Sharon Goldstein, M.D., FACS, was instrumental in this recognition, championing the unique needs of women, and the importance of a comprehensive program to address breast health, from self-examination, to routine annual mammography to diagnostic imaging, breast surgery and reconstruction when necessary.
“Excela Health has a vibrant and successful screening and treatment program for breast cancer,” Goldstein said. “We have state-of-the-art diagnostic modalities such as 3-D mammography, automated breast ultrasound, and breast MRI. Likewise, we have a thriving high-risk clinic which evaluates and treats patients at high risk for developing breast cancer. We conduct genetic testing, advanced screening and provide risk reduction strategies for high-risk patients. All of these strategies contributed to our recognition.”
In the evaluation report announcing accreditation, Excela’s program was dubbed “a five-star facility … with top notch multidisciplinary management teamwork.”
Goldstein added: “Our goal in the breast center is to treat every patient with dignity, respect and empathy. We want our patients to be comfortable reaching out to us to obtain personalized and individualized care.”
About the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers
The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers represents a consortium of national, professional organizations dedicated to the quality of care of patients with diseases of the breast. Its board membership includes professionals from more than 20 national organizations that represent the full spectrum of breast care. For more information, visit https://www.facs.org/quality-programs/napbc.
