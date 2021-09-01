The Conemaugh Diabetes Institute will offer a Diabetes Prevention Program starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
The evidence-based educational session is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and will be taught by diabetes educators and lifestyle coaches to individuals who are at high-risk for diabetes.
The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recently issued updated recommendations encouraging prediabetes and type 2 diabetes screenings in adults aged 35 to 70 who are overweight or obese citing the effectiveness of early detection, diagnosis and treatment. Diabetes risk factors are based on age, weight, level of physical activity, family history of type 2 diabetes, and history of diabetes during pregnancy.
“More than 1 in 3 American adults have prediabetes, a condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough yet to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. It’s important to be screened regularly and take the steps necessary to delay or prevent type 2 diabetes,” said Barbara Duryea, clinical support manager, Conemaugh Diabetes Institute.
“We are fortunate to offer this valuable program in our community.”
The yearlong lifestyle intervention program is available both in person and virtually. For more information, community members may call 814-534-6800.
Registration and prescreening is required and participants must be 18 or older.
To learn more, visit Conemaugh.org.
