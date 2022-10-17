HARRISBURG – The Department of Health is emphasizing the importance of continued breast and cervical cancer screenings. It is important for people who postponed screenings during COVID-19 to catch up now through an early detection program providing free services to those who qualify.

“Now is the time to make sure you are practicing self-care, and that includes getting your screenings done,” said Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “I am so pleased that this year we were able to conduct nearly 1,600 more screenings than last year, and we’d like to increase that number as more people become aware that early detection saves lives.”

