For the safety of its patients, staff and providers, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center announced effective today, July 20, it is re-implementing certain visitor restrictions in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
“Like many other communities nationwide, our region is experiencing a rise in positive cases of COVID-19,” said William Caldwell, CEO of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. “While we have not yet seen a corresponding rise of hospitalizations, we believe this proactive measure is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients, employees and providers as safe as possible.”
Effective today, July 20, visitors are not allowed within Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Ebensburg, Somerset, East Hills Outpatient Centers, Lee Campus, and MedPark unless they meet the following exceptions: End-of-life care and women and child services.
At this time, limited visitor restrictions are still in effect at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center, Conemaugh Miners Medical Center and Conemaugh Nason Medical Center.
Access to Memorial Medical Center is limited to the main entrance and emergency room.
Conemaugh Health System continues to screen all individuals who enter its facilities for symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Individuals who do not pass the evaluation criteria will be denied entry.
“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” Caldwell said. “COVID-19 cases are currently a small percentage of our total patient volume, and as a large regional hospital serving the residents of Johnstown and the surrounding region, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need.”
Conemaugh Health System continues to take the necessary precautions to ensure its facilities are safe and clean in accordance with CDC and state Department of Health guidelines. Patients should not be concerned about seeking routine or urgent care and should never ignore or postpone emergent health care needs.
