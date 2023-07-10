Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) and its potential benefits to individuals who have sustained a traumatic brain injury is the topic for the next meeting of the Westmoreland County Concussion Awareness Group set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, in the first floor conference room at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
The event is held under the auspices of the Sports Medicine and Concussion Management Program at Independence Health System directed by Dr. James Masterson. During the 90-minute program, participants will learn more about HBOT and hear from those who have first-hand experience with this treatment option, which has been documented to improve symptoms in patients with traumatic brain injury. Cost of treatment also will be reviewed. Independence Health System-Westmoreland area offers HBOT on the Westmoreland Hospital campus for a variety of conditions. To learn more, visit www.Independence.Health.com
