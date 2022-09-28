Excela Health Home Care & Hospice and Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. have partnered to promote community support for children coping with grief and loss through special activities tied to the national observance of Children’s Grief Awareness Day held each year on the third Thursday in November.

The two organizations will co-host a free art activity for children beginning 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Participants will be creating an ornament that will honor their loved one as well as represent the various feelings they have experienced following the loss.

